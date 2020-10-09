Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The stock’s bullish run can be attributed to the company’s sturdy performance in the first half of 2020. Notably, the company’s second-quarter results were also spectacular, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Further, the company sustained its positive comps trend. Management highlighted that strategic changes undertaken and coronavirus-induced demand spike contributed to the company’s performance. Notably, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. The company is lowering operational complexity, optimizing production and improving in-stock position.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of SFM opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,965,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

