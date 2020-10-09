Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

SPRO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,887. The company has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. Research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

