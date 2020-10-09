SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 60,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,355. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

