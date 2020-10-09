SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,590,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,605,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. 2,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.