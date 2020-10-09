Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after buying an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.