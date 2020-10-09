Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) PT Raised to $86.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PIPR. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PIPR traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $81.74. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $87.45.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $295.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.29 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

