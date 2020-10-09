South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Cut to $19.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

NYSE SJI opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083,040 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,584,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,518 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 456,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,948,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 261,490 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

