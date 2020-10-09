Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 928 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

