Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO remained flat at $$8.87 on Friday. 9,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,992. Sogou has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $261.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sogou by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

