SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.45

Shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 47803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90.

Get SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.