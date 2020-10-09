Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNMRF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Snam has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.