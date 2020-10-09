Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Truist

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target cut by Truist from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.78.

SPG opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

