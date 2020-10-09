Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.83 ($32.75).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

