Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $71.40.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

