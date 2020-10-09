ShowHand Reaches One Day Volume of $74.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $15,820.84 and approximately $74.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 82.7% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

