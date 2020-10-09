Shivom 24-Hour Volume Tops $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.04956952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00055901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

