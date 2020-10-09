Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,403.12

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,403.12 and traded as high as $2,509.00. Severn Trent shares last traded at $2,467.00, with a volume of 342,505 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,339.44 ($30.57).

The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,420.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,403.47.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,377 ($31.06) per share, with a total value of £2,377 ($3,105.97).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

