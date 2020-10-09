ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Critical Comparison

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

New Relic has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Relic and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 2 8 8 1 2.42 ServiceNow 0 5 22 1 2.86

New Relic currently has a consensus price target of $71.35, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $444.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.75%. Given New Relic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Relic is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -16.67% -18.93% -5.95% ServiceNow 18.42% 11.09% 3.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Relic and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $599.51 million 6.26 -$88.94 million ($1.08) -57.65 ServiceNow $3.46 billion 27.90 $626.70 million $0.65 774.42

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServiceNow beats New Relic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

