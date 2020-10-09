Serum (SRM) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Serum has a market capitalization of $68.45 million and approximately $59.49 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00012364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01525437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157597 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

