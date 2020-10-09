Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $276,510.62 and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.90 or 0.04966515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

