Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ST. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 488,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,384 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,979,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,160,000 after buying an additional 223,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 287.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.