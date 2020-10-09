Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SELB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.