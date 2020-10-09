Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.
Shares of SCWX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Secureworks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Secureworks
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
