Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Secureworks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Secureworks’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

