Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.43. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scully Royalty stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

