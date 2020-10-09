SCS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $189.14

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.14 and traded as high as $200.00. SCS Group shares last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 63,904 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of SCS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of SCS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 million and a PE ratio of -34.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.89.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

