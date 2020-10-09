Scotiabank Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$450.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$398.00 to C$438.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$391.58.
TSE CP traded down C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$409.06. 521,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$395.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$352.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$412.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
