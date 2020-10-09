Scotiabank Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$450.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$398.00 to C$438.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$391.58.

TSE CP traded down C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$409.06. 521,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$395.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$352.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$412.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

