Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Boosted by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 14.4% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $41,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.44. 2,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

