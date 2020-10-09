Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.95. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 3,011,640 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

