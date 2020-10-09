Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.79.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,466,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,278,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

