Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.79.
SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,466,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $6,519,375 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SRPT stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
