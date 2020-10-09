Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $209.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,500. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

