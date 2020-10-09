Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

SAR opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,500. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

