Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of SC stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 86,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 19.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $11,128,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

