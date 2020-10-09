Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

