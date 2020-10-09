Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.49. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.