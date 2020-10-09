SAIPEM S P A/ADR’s (SAPMY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SAPMY opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

