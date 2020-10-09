SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.93

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.93 and traded as low as $24.89. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 64,389 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAFRAN/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

