Safeplus Intl Hldgs (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) Trading 49.1% Higher

Shares of Safeplus Intl Hldgs Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIPHD) traded up 49.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37. 18,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 594,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

About Safeplus Intl Hldgs (OTCMKTS:BIPHD)

Biophan Technologies, Inc engages in the development of medical equipment, inventions, and technologies. It offers magnetic resonance imaging compatibility, MRI safety testing, and patents. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch and Michael L. Weiner on August 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

