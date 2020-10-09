Safe Haven Price Up 3% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $599,493.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.01234153 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

