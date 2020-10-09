SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.08

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.14. SAExploration shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,332 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $577,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAExploration stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of SAExploration as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

