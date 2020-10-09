Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $13.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.54.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $9.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

