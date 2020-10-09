Rotten (ROT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $979,128.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Rotten has traded 265.3% higher against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $979,128.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.53 or 0.04937242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 24,279,610 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.