Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $244.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation anticipates fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.60, indicating a year-over-year decline of 13% at the mid-point. Organic sales is expected to decline 8%. Weakness in the automotive, oil and gas and chemical markets, and impact of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s fiscal 2020 results. Rockwell Automation has implemented temporary cost containment measures in the wake of uncertain market conditions, which is likely to generate $150 million in savings in fiscal 2020. The earnings estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 have undergone positive revisions lately. Growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services segment, contribution from acquisitions and inorganic investments are likely to contribute to its performance in the days ahead.”

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.56.

ROK opened at $241.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $241.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.