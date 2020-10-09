Robert W. Baird Boosts Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Price Target to $35.00

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avient stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

