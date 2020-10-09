RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Now Covered by Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RLJ. Bank of America lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

