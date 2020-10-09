RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RLI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. RLI reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.67. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,287. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

