Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Cut to “Underperform” at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

TSE:RCH traded up C$2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.59. 313,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,527. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$20.51 and a 12-month high of C$36.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$248.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4895863 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,853.72. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 16,300 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.77, for a total transaction of C$583,106.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,313,845.74. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150 over the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

