Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 24th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

