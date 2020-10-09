Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Casper Sleep (CSPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR):

10/6/2020 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2020 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2020 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Casper Sleep is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2020 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2020 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

CSPR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 9,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Krim bought 15,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $6,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

