Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Susan Perlmutter sold 70,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $1,572,244.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 238,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Repay by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

