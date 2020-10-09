Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTOKY. UBS Group started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.